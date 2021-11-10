SDSU women’s basketball adds four on National Signing Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State women’s basketball head coach Aaron Johnston announced the signing of four players to the 2022-23 squad as part of National Signing Day. Ellie Colbeck, Madison Mathiowetz, Brooklyn Meyer and Natalie Nielsen will enroll at SDSU as freshman next fall and be eligible to play for the Jackrabbits next season.

Ellie Colbeck | Guard | 5-10 | Fergus Falls, Minn. | Kennedy Secondary School

Colbeck was selected to the Minnesota All-State team as a junior and earned an honorable mention nod as a sophomore. She is also a three-time All-Conference pick. The Fergus Falls native averaged 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game as a junior. Colbeck scored her 1,000th career point as a sophomore and has 1,677 points to date, which ranks fourth on the program’s all-time list.

Colbeck has earned academic honor roll accolades for three years and was tabbed Academic All-State as a junior. Colbeck also plays tennis for the Otters. She is the daughter of Scott and Debbie Colbeck and plans to major in exercise science.

Madison Mathiowetz | Guard | 5-10 | Sleepy Eye, Minn. | Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

Mathiowetz was named to the Minnesota All-State team as a sophomore and junior and picked up honorable mention honors following her freshman season. She has been tabbed the Conference Player of the Year three times. Mathiowetz became a member of St. Mary’s 1,000-point club as a freshman and is the school record holder with 2,716 career points. She also holds the school record for points in a single game with 50 and single season with 817 (2019-20). She averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.4 steals as a junior.

Mathiowetz has earned three All-Conference academic awards and is a member of the Sleepy Eye volleyball team. She is the daughter of Matt and Brynn Mathiowetz and plans to major in biology.

Brooklyn Meyer | Forward | 6-2 | Larchwood, Iowa | West Lyon Community School

Meyer is a two-time All-State selection for West Lyon, earning second-team honors as a sophomore and first-team honors as a junior. She was also named to the Class 3A All-Tournament Team in her junior season. Meyer has earned All-Region honors for three seasons and All-District accolades twice. She is West Lyon’s career points (1,058) and career blocks (327) leader. As a junior, Meyer averaged 16 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.6 blocks and 2.0 assists.

Meyer is also a member of the West Lyon volleyball team and has earned academic letters and Academic All-State honors. She is the daughter of Wayne and Angela Meyer and plans to major in exercise science.



Natalie Nielsen | Forward | 6-3 | Akron, Iowa | Akron-Westfield High School

Nielsen was named All-District as a sophomore and junior at Akron-Westfield and has been named to three All-Conference teams. She was a first-team All-Conference pick as freshman and sophomore and a second-team honoree as a junior. Nielsen averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds as a junior. The Akron, Iowa native has tallied 894 career points, grabbed 571 career rebounds and blocked 150 shots.

Nielsen is also on the Westerners’ volleyball, golf and softball teams and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Luke and Melea Nielsen and plans to major in exercise science.