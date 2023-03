BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women know their opponent in the NCAA Tournament. The Jackrabbits earned a nine-seed, and they’ll face USC on Friday, March 17 in Blacksburg, Va.

The defending WNIT Champions are back in the NCAA Tournament, for the first time since 2021.

SDSU’s last trip to the tournament saw them fall in the first round to Syracuse, 72-55.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage all week long, leading up to SDSU’s tournament matchup.