SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State and No. 1 South Carolina meet in Sioux Falls Thursday night in the second all-time meeting between the programs.



This is the first time in SDSU’s Division I era the team has played the No. 1 team in the country. Previously, SDSU’s highest rated opponent was No. 2 Notre Dame. The Jackrabbits are 7-4 on the season and have won three straight contests. Most recently, SDSU beat UT Martin 75-36 at Frost Arena Monday night.



South Carolina enters the game as one of 12 remaining unbeaten teams in the country at 9-0 on the year. The Gamecocks beat Liberty 88-39 Sunday afternoon at home in Columbia, South Carolina. This is USC’s first neutral-site game this year.



KEY STORYLINES

South Dakota State takes on No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. This is the first time SDSU has played the No. 1 ranked team in the program’s Division I era.

SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston and USC head coach Dawn Staley have nearly identical career coaching records. Johnston is 549-183 in his career and Staley is 547-185. Both are in their 23rd seasons as a head coach.

has posted a season high in each of the last two games. She has 12 points against K-State Saturday, then matched her career best with 14 against UT Martin Monday. This is SDSU’s fourth game against a ranked opponent this season. The Jacks are 2-1 against ranked opponents this year.

According to WarrenNolan.com, South Dakota State currently has the 14th toughest strength of schedule in the country.

Myah Selland leads the Jacks in scoring (15.3 PPG) and steals (1.5 SPG). She has scored at least 18 points six times this year and at least 10 on eight occasions.

Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard are quickly climbing SDSU's career scoring chart. Selland ranks fifth with 1,770 career points and Burckhard ranks 11th with 1,521 career points.