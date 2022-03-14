BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women will continue their postseason play in the 2022 Women’s National Invitational Tournament. They’ll host Ohio at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in Brookings.

This year’s tournament will be the 24th year of the Women’s NIT. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the field was limited to just 32 teams, but this year the tournament returns to its’ full 64 team field.

The Jackrabbits (23-9) will play Ohio (15-14). The Bobcats went 9-10 in the MAC conference. They lost to top-seeded Toledo in the MAC Tournament.

SDSU went 17-1 in Summit League play. The Jacks saw their 15 game win streak snapped in the Summit League Tournament Championship, with a 56-45 loss to USD.

Thursday’s NIT contest will tip-off at 7 p.m. inside of Frost Arena. Ticket information from the university is set to be announced soon.