DENVER, CO (SDSU) – South Dakota State held off a third quarter comeback push by Denver Saturday afternoon to beat the Pioneers 74-64 at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Jacks wrap up the first half of Summit action 9-0 and are 16-5 on the season.

Haleigh Timmer tied her season high with 19 points to lead the Jackrabbits. Her output came on 7-of-11 shooting to go with a perfect 5-for-5 showing at the free throw line. She also grabbed five boards, matching the team lead, and tallied three assists and a steal.

Three other Jacks made it to double figures. Paige Meyer came off the bench to contribute 16 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Meyer paced the team in assists with four and steals with three. She went 5-for-8 from the floor and hit one of SDSU’s two 3-point buckets.

Meyer was followed by Paiton Burckhard and Myah Selland , who put up 10 points apiece and combined for five rebounds. Burckhard had three steals.

The Jacks came out firing in the first half and led 40-21 at the break, but let the Pioneers regrouped in the second half and come all the way back to within five points during the fourth quarter.

SDSU used a balanced offensive effort in the opening period, racing out to an 8-0 lead over the first three minutes and leading 20-6 after one quarter. Seven different Jacks got into the scoring column in the first period, led by six points from Timmer and four from Meyer. The Jacks’ defense forced eight Denver turnovers in the stretch with six steals.

The Jacks extended their lead to 41-20 at halftime and looked on their way cruising through the second half, but Denver outscored SDSU 23-13 in the third period to cut the deficit to nine and force a fight to the finish.

A 9-2 run for Denver in the fourth pulled the Pioneers within five at 62-57. Burckhard answered with four straight points, making it a nine-point game, and the Jacks held the Pioneers off the rest of the way.

SDSU shot 51 percent from the field, its ninth game above 50 percent this season, but made just 2-of-12 from the 3-point line. The Jacks were 12-of-16 from the charity stripe. The Jacks committed a season-low seven turnovers and snagged 13 steals.

Denver had three players come off the bench and finish with double digits. Mikenzie Jones scored 20 points, Madelyn Atkins added 15 and Angelina Robles chipped in 14 points for the Pioneers.

NOTES

Haleigh Timmer , a sophomore, surpassed 500 career points in the contest.

, a sophomore, surpassed 500 career points in the contest. Paiton Burckhard played in her 151st career game for the Jacks, which leads the nation’s active players. She is eight games shy of tying Tylee Irwin’s program record 159 career games.

played in her 151st career game for the Jacks, which leads the nation’s active players. She is eight games shy of tying program record 159 career games. The Jacks’ 13 steals is their second highest single-game total this year.

UP NEXT

SDSU returns home to host St. Thomas Thursday and Western Illinois Saturday.