BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A combination of red hot shooting and a balanced attack led the SDSU women past St. Thomas, 99-57 in Brookings on Thursday.

The win marked the tenth straight victory for the Jackrabbits, who are now 10-0 in Summit League conference play.

State shot an impressive 65% from the field on 35-54 shooting. They were 7-11 from beyond the arch, for 64%.

Myah Selland led the way with 22 points, but Thursday was a very balanced attack for the Jacks.

Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures. Haleigh Timmer added 16 points, while Kallie Theisen posted 14 points. Brooklyn Meyer tallied 12 and Paiton Burckhard 10.

Another key in State’s victory was the turnover battle. SDSU won that margin 19-10 and scored 12 more points off turnovers than the Tommies.

SDSU also out-rebounded St. Thomas, 29-19.

The number that certainly may jump out the most is the points scored off the bench. SDSU got 43 points to St. Thomas 14.

The Jacks will return to action on Saturday when they host Western Illinois at 2 p.m.