PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team used a big third quarter to top Rutgers, 75-56, Sunday evening at Imperial Arena.

The Jackrabbits (3-2) outscored the Scarlet Knights (3-3) 24-8 in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 22 heading into the final 10 minutes. SDSU shot a blistering 67 percent from the floor in the third period and got five points apiece from Haleigh Timmer, Tori Nelson, Paiton Burckhard and Kallie Theisen. Rutgers was allowed only four field goals in the same time.

Nelson finished the contest with a season-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The junior also blocked four shots, her career best, grabbed seven rebounds and dished three assists.

Timmer and Burckhard also had season-best performances, contributing 15 and 11 points, respectively. Timmer’s performance included three 3-point buckets while Burckhard was 4-for-7 from the floor.

Myah Selland just missed double digits, ending the game with nine points. She paced the Jacks with five assists on the night. Theisen chipped in seven points, followed by Brooklyn Meyer and Ellie Colbeck with five points apiece.

After jumping out to a 14-6 lead, SDSU was held scoreless from the field in the final four minutes of the opening quarter. The Jacks led 16-14 after 10 minutes. Rutgers took its first lead of the game with a 3-pointer at the seven-minute mark but the Jacks quickly responded with an 11-4 run to end the half up 32-26.

The Jacks started the third quarter with an eight-point run, courtesy of five points from Burckhard, and did not look back. SDSU stretched its lead to 26 on a Meyer jumper in the fourth quarter on the way to the 19-point victory.

The Jacks shot an even 50 percent (31-for-62) from the field, knocked down six 3-pointers (6-for-19) and went 7-for-9 from the free throw line. SDSU outrebounded Rutgers 45-31 and had an 18-6 edge in second chance points.

Rutgers was led by 22 points from Kaylene Smikle.

NOTES

SDSU’s 19-point win is its largest margin of victory this season. The Jackrabbits’ previous best was an 18-point win over Lehigh.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will take on the winner of Louisville vs. Texas at 5 p.m. Monday evening in the team’s final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.