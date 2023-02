BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women improved to 16-0 in Summit League play with an 87-54 win over Omaha on senior day Saturday.

The Jackrabbits led 21-9 after the first quarter. They forced 16 turnovers, compared to committing only six.

Paiton Burckhard led the way for the Jacks with 18 points and six rebounds. Myah Selland contributed 16 points, and Haleigh Timmer added 15.