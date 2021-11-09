SDSU Women roll past Green Bay in their opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball cruised to a 70-49 victory over Green Bay Tuesday night at Frost Arena behind strong defense and a balanced offensive effort. Eleven different players scored for the Jacks, led by 14 points from Paiton Burckhard .

Tylee Irwin and Haleigh Timmer joined Burckhard in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Burckhard’s 14 points all came from the floor as the junior was 7-of-11 from the field.

The Jackrabbits outscored the Phoenix 10-0 over the first 5:43 of the contest and ended the opening period with an 18-6 advantage. Paige Meyer got the run started for the Jacks as she drained a pullup three on her first shot in a Jackrabbit uniform. Green Bay got just three shots off in that stretch and committed five turnovers. The Phoenix had nine total turnovers in the first period, six of which came from SDSU steals.

SDSU extended its lead to 35-12 at the halftime break with another strong defensive effort in the second quarter. Green Bay hit three field goals in the period and went 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. Tylee Irwin led the Jacks in the second quarter with five points to help State to a 17-point advantage after 20 minutes.

Green Bay used the halftime break to regroup and scored 18 points in the third frame, six more than in the previous two quarters combined. SDSU led by as many as 31 points in the second half en route to the 21-point win.

Kallie Theisen chipped in eight points and Tori Nelson added seven. Meyer was the Jackrabbits’ leader on the boards, pulling down six rebounds to go with four assists. Haley Greer dished out five helpers and Burckhard and Irwin forced three steals apiece.

The Jackrabbit team shot 47 percent from the field on 27-for-58 shooting and hit eight 3-point buckets. SDSU had a 37-24 advantage in rebounds, including a 12-6 edge in offensive boards.

Green Bay was paced by 14 points from Meghan Pingel and six rebounds from Hailey Oskey.

NOTES

Freshman Paige Meyer is the first freshman to start for the Jackrabbits in a season opener since Myah Selland started in the 2017-18 opener against the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

is the first freshman to start for the Jackrabbits in a season opener since started in the 2017-18 opener against the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Paiton Burckhard is three career points shy of becoming the 40th member of the Jackrabbit 1,000-point club.

is three career points shy of becoming the 40th member of the Jackrabbit 1,000-point club. SDSU moves to 46-8 in season openers all-time.

Paige Meyer and Haleigh Timmer , the only SDSU newcomers, combined for 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and just one turnover.



UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will travel to Starkville, Missouri for a matchup with Missouri State Friday evening at Humphrey Coliseum.