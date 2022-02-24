BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Women’s basketball team picked up its 12th straight win Thursday night, as the Jackrabbits downed Oral Roberts 84-48.

The Jacks built a 9 point lead after 1, and extended that to 11 at halftime. They’d put the game out of reach in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Golden Eagles 28-12 as they cruised to the 84-48 victory.

Myah Selland led all scorers with 20 points, while Tori Nelson chipped in 13. Paiton Burckhard finished 1 point and 1 rebound away from a double-double, as she tallied 9 points and 9 boards.

The Jackrabbits close the regular season at home Saturday against Kansas City. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m.