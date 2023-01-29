BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team has beaten Summit League opponents by an average of nearly 32 points at home this season.

The Jackrabbits defeated Western Illnois by 23 Saturday, which is their second closest margin in Brookings during league play. It was just a two-point game at halftime before the Jacks outscored the Leathernecks by 21 over the final two quarters.

SDSU shot 31 percent in the first three quarters before hitting 58 percent from the floor in the fourth, including 6-for-8 from 3-point land. The Jacks outrebounded Western Illinois by 27 and had 23 offensive boards, which led to 31 second chance points.

“It was a game where we didn’t make a lot of shots, but honestly, I thought we played well. You know, sometimes there’s a difference between those two things. I thought we got good looks. I thought we defended really well. We worked really hard to try to keep them off the free throw line. We did a great job of that. Obviously, we rebounded well,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

The Leathernecks attempted just nine free throws compared to 26 for the Jacks. Myah Selland led SDSU with 18 points and 11 rebounds.