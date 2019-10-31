SDSU women post exhibition win over St. Cloud State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team claimed an 85-43 exhibition win over St. Cloud State Wednesday night at Frost Arena.

“Just a real good night for us. The team played really hard,” said head coach Aaron Johnston. “We were able to play a lot of different lineups and use some different thoughts defensively. I like how we were able to get some stuff going inside, it’s going to be a strength of ours and our team handled that part really well.”

A trio of Jackrabbits scored in double figures, led by Myah Selland with 16 points. Rylie Cascio Jensen scored 11 points and Tagyn Larson added 10. Selland dominated the glass with a team-best eight rebounds.

Ahead 45-30 at the half, the Jackrabbits came out strong in the third quarter outscoring the Huskies 21-4. State carried its momentum throughout the remainder of the game as the Huskies would come no closer than 34.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 33-21 all-time against the Huskies.

Up Next

South Dakota State opens the 2019-20 regular season at Drake on Nov. 8. Tipoff is set of 6 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa.