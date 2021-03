SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team extended its season by earning an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament.

The Jackrabbits are the 9th seed and will face 8th seeded Syracuse on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

KELOLAND Sports will be following the action; join the conversation in this live blog below.

The Jackrabbits finished the regular season with a 25-3 record. SDSU was upset by eighth-seeded Omaha in the first round of the Summit League tournament by a score of 52-40.