BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team outscored Oral Roberts by ten points in the second half, to claim the 83-80 win at Frost Arena on Monday night.

The Jackrabbits trailed 37-30 at halftime.

That’s when the SDSU offense began to roll.

Eight Jacks scored in the third quarter, including Myah Selland who posted eight points in the one quarter alone.

Despite a strong showing in the third, SDSU still trailed by four points.

The fourth quarter hero was Paiton Burckhard, who posted ten points in the ten minute period.

Five other Jackrabbits tallied scores in the fourth quarter, which helped equal a 26 point quarter. That was enough to lift SDSU to a three point, conference opening win.

Oral Roberts outshot SDSU, 45% to 38%. The Golden Eagles also made 10 three pointers, to SDSU’s three.

The major difference came at the free throw line. Oral Roberts committed 26 fouls, to SDSU’s 14.

The Jackrabbits were 28-37 at the free throw line. Oral Roberts was just 12-14. That’s 16 more points at the line than the Golden Eagles.

SDSU was led by Myah Selland, who scored a team high 15 points.

SDSU returns to action on Wednesday against Kansas City in Brookings. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts will travel south to Vermillion to play the Coyotes at 7:00.