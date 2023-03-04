SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It wasn’t their prettiest win of the season, but the SDSU women still earned to a trip the Summit League semifinals, with a 87-59 win over St. Thomas.

The Jackrabbits are now 19-0 in conference play this season and they’ll play in Monday’s first semifinal at 12:30 p.m.

As for Saturday’s win, it wasn’t also the easiest for the Jacks. They fell behind 18-14 after the first quarter.

“It was a good time to regroup and get back to playing within our system,” SDSU’s Myah Selland said.

“A few minutes into the game, we got a little more comfortable and just stuck to the game plan,” SDSU guard Paige Meyer said.

The second quarter saw a complete switch as Jackrabbits opened the period on a 12-2 run, bringing to life the crowd inside the Premier Center.

SDSU would convert on 10-14 (71.4%) shooting in the quarter as they outscored the Tommies by 15 points.

That gave the Jackrabbits a 40-29 lead at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Tommies close the gap. They got it as close as 49-41. State responded by closing the period on a 9-0 run, building a 58-41 lead.

The fourth quarter saw the Summit League regular season champs begin to distance themselves. They’d push the lead up over 20 points on their way to the victory.

SDSU will now face the winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal bout between #4 USD and #5 Oral Roberts.

The Jackrabbits were led by three players who scored in double figures. Myah Selland posted 15 points, while Paige Meyer added 14 and Haleigh Timmer 10.

“That’s been our strength the whole year is our depth. When you have to possibly play three games in four days, it adds to our strength of depth,” Selland said.

SDSU shot 58% from the field. They also converted on 45% of their three point shots.

St. Thomas was led by Jordyn Glynn. She scored a game high 18 points. The Tommies finish the year with a 13-17 mark.