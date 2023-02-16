BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women improved 15-0 in Summit League play with a dominant 82-34 win over Denver on Tuesday night.

SDSU led by just ten after the first quarter, but when the Jackrabbits outscored the Pioneers by 16 in the second, it led to a 29 point halftime lead.

From there, the Jackrabbits would extend the lead on their way to the 48 point victory.

SDSU shot 57.9% from the field in the win on 33-57 shooting.

The Jacks dominated the paint, scoring 50 points. They also forced 21 turnovers and scored 30 points off the Denver mistakes.

13 players got onto the court for SDSU, with ten of them scoring. Four players scored in double figures, including Myah Selland’s game high 18 points.

Tori Nelson added 17, while Haleigh Timmer and Paige Meyer each contributed 11.

The Jackrabbits return to action in their final home game of the season on Saturday. They’ll host Omaha at 2 p.m.