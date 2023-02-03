GRAND FORKS, N.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State moved to 12-0 in the Summit League Thursday night with a 75-57 win over North Dakota at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.



The Jackrabbits led by four at the halftime break, then outscored the Hawks 25-13 in the third quarter to create some separation. SDSU pushed its lead to as many as 22 during the fourth quarter.



Haleigh Timmer turned in a 16-point performance to lead South Dakota State. She was followed by 12 points from Paiton Burckhard and 11 from Kallie Theisen , who also recorded 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the year.



The teams traded buckets through the majority of the first half. UND’s last lead came at 10-7 with five minutes to play in the opening quarter, but the Hawks kept the Jacks at least within three possessions all the way into halftime. SDSU led 35-31 at the break.



Dru Gylten connected on a 3-pointer out of the locker room, then Burckhard and Timmer combined for six to push SDSU’s lead to double digits at 44-33. An 8-0 stretch that included back-to-back Timmer 3-pointers made it 53-35. Brooklyn Meyer put away a layup in the fourth quarter that extended the Jacks’ lead to its largest of the night – 72-50.



SDSU held the advantage in most of the statistical categories. The team posted a 47-40 advantage in rebounds, led by Theisen’s 12 and then seven from Myah Selland . Burckhard and Timmer had five each.



Both teams had unusually low assist numbers. SDSU averages nearly 17 helpers per game, but finished with only nine – five from Paige Meyer . North Dakota tallied six assists. The Jacks also blocked six shots as a team while the Hawks had just one. North Dakota did have a 3-2 edge in steals.



Nakiyah Hurtst scored 16 points for UND. Kacie Borowicz, the Summit League’s leading scorer at 20.5 points per game, was held to 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting.



The Jacks were held to 34 percent shooting from the field, their third-lowest mark of the season, but grabbed 20 offensive rebounds that resulted in 17 second chance points.



South Dakota State is now 19-5 overall. North Dakota is 12-9 with a 5-6 Summit League record. Thursday’s loss was the Hawks’ first defeat at home this season.



NOTES

is 10 points away from reaching 2,000 career points. The Jackrabbits are 43-1 in the Summit League regular season over the last three seasons.



UP NEXT

The Jacks’ road trip continues to Fargo Saturday afternoon, where SDSU takes on North Dakota State at 1 p.m.