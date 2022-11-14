BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Women’s basketball team held off SEC foe Mississippi State 63-62 Monday night inside Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits would take a 2 point lead after the first quarter Monday night. They’d extend that advantage to 6 heading into halftime, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-14 in the second quarter.

SDSU would stretch that lead to as much as 11 points in the 3rd quarter, but then Mississippi State rallied to tie it up at 39, with 4:09 to go in the 3rd. The Jacks would finish the quarter strong though, outscoring MSU 12-5 the rest of the way to take a 7 point lead heading into the 4th.

The Bulldogs would cut that lead down to 3 points multiple times, SDSU seemingly had an answer each time as the Jackrabbits would build an 8 point lead with 4:49 left to play.

Mississippi State would try to rally back late, but the Jacks would keep it at least a two-possession game until the final seconds, when a last second three-pointer pulled MSU within 1, but the game was over at that point as SDSU picks up the 63-62 victory.

Myah Selland led all scorers with 18 points to go with 10 rebounds for the double-double. Haliegh Timmer added 11, while Paiton Burckhard and Kallie Theisen each chipped in 8 points in the win.

SDSU heads to The Bahamas next for the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. They’ll open play against UCLA.