BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Defending Summit League champion SDSU posted an 8-5 mark in the non-conference, which included four games against nationally ranked foes.

The Jacks have worked the rotation around season-ending injuries to Haleigh Timmer and Kallie Theisen and missing leading scorer Paige Meyer for three games. Despite all that, they find themselves in a similar spot they were last year on their way to finishing 29-6.

“For a lot of people, they feel like we’re a different team and we are in terms of our personnel and injuries,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “But we had a similar level of success this year that last year. I think the big difference between this year last year is we just didn’t have one or two of those key signature, maybe a top-25 win.”

The Jackrabbits host St. Thomas Thursday at 7.