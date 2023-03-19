BLACKSBURG, VA (KELO) — A tough first half was too much to overcome on Sunday as the SDSU women suffered a 72-60 loss to Virginia Tech.

The NCAA Tournament second round loss brings SDSU’s season to a close with a 29-6 record.

RECAP

The Hokies came out strong on Sunday. They hit four of their first five three point attempts to race out a 14-7 lead.

Then came the scoring drought.

SDSU was unable to score in the final seven minutes of the first quarter, putting them in 19-7 hole.

The Jackrabbits would score the first field goal of the second, but that was surrounded by an 18-2 run by Virginia Tech.

After a timeout from SDSU, the Jackrabbits began to find their footing.

They’d close the gap to 13 in the second as they began to put pressure on the hosts.

And then a 10-0 run. The Hokies scored the final ten on their way to a 46-23 halftime lead.

SDSU bench and fans in Blacksburg, Virginia

The third quarter started the way all Jacks fans would like to see. SDSU began a 10-2 run, closing the gap to 48-33 with plenty of time to play.

Virginia Tech would go on a little run, but the third quarter still leaned towards SDSU. They outscored the Hokies 20-13 as they held them to 4-16 shooting.

While the quarter was bright, SDSU still found themselves in a 16 point hole.

The Jacks would double up the Hokies 10-5 in the first five minutes of the fourth, breaking the deficit down to 11 points.

A Myah Selland and one layup cut the deficit to it’s closest at 63-53, but that’s as close as they could get in Virginia.

Virginia Tech claimed the 72-60 win, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies converted 12 three pointers in the win. They were led by Georgia Amoore who hit seven threes and scored 21 points.

SDSU has three score in double figures. Myah Selland posted 17 points, while Haleigh Timmer and Paige Meyer each added 12.

The Jackrabbits big downfall Sunday came from beyond the arch. They converted on just two three pointers, shooting 13% from deep.