SDSU women drop opener at Drake 74-67

DES MOINES, Iowa – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team was edged by Drake, 74-67, in the season opener on Friday evening at the Knapp Center.

The Jackrabbits are now 0-1, while Drake improved to 1-0 to open the season

A pair of Jackrabbits scored in double figures led by Paiton Burckhard with a career-best 18 points. Myah Selland added 17 points, five rebound and two steals.

Rylie Cascio Jensen led the Jacks with a career-best seven rebounds while adding nine points and six assists. Tylee Irwin also recorded nine points and grabbed six boards.Tagyn Larson added five points and four rebounds.

The Jackrabbits got off to a slow start as the Bulldogs led by as many as 15 in the second quarter. Drake held a 38-26 advantage headed into halftime.

“We weren’t in a very good situation those first few minutes,” said head coach Aaron Johnston. “We switched some things up offensively and I think that helped our players.”

State opened the second half with an 11-2 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Cascio Jensen to cut the deficit to just three points. Drake clung to its lead for the rest of the quarter, as the Jackrabbits trailed just 51-47 headed into the final frame.

Carrying its momentum into the fourth quarter, the Jackrabbits traded short runs with the Bulldogs when a Burckhard layup and a 3-pointer by Lindsey Theuninck put the Jacks within one as they trailed just 62-61 with 3:41 to play. However, Drake answered with a 9-0 run to build its lead back up. Cascio Jensen and Selland each sank a 3-pointer in the final minute of play, but the late comeback wasn’t enough as Drake claimed a 74-67 win over South Dakota State.

“I thought even late we had plenty of chances to make some shots and win the game,” Johnston said. “We had a lot of chance in the paint late and just couldn’t get a basket.”

Game Notes

The all-time series between the Jackrabbits and the Bulldogs is now tied at 2-2.

Paiton Burckhard posted a career-best 18 points to lead the Jackrabbits in just her third time debuting in the starting lineup.

Rylie Cascio Jensen led the rebounding efforts grabbing a career-best of seven off the glass.

Tori Nelson scored three points in her collegiate debut, while Kallie Theisen recorded two.

The Jackrabbits shot 31.6 percent from beyond the arc compared to Drake at 25 percent.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues its opening road trip as it travels to take on Creighton on Tuesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.

