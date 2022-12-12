BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team cruised to a 75-36 win over UT Martin Monday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits used a 14-0 scoring run in the first half and a 12-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Skyhawks.

Madysen Vlastuin matched her career-high with 14 points to lead the Jackrabbit offense. The sophomore went 5-for-8 from the floor and knocked down three 3-point buckets while adding a rebound and an assist.

The Jacks (7-4) also got double figures from Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard, who put up 11 and 10 points, respectively. Selland also tallied five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Burckhard had five boards, four assists and two steals.

UT Martin (3-6) took a 6-4 lead to open the game but was then held scoreless for the final five minutes of the first quarter while the Jacks rattled off 11 straight points. Vlastuin drained a three to open the second period to make it a 12-point contest.

An eight-point stretch extended SDSU’s lead to 18 with 2:30 left in the half and the Jacks went into the locker room up 16, 31-15.

Burckhard scored the first 10 SDSU points of the second half, including two 3-pointers, to push the lead to 20. The Jacks upped the advantage to 29 with a Vlastuin triple at the 1:30 mark of the third quarter.

Selland hit a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter, sparking 12 straight points to push the margin to 67-27. Mesa Byom put up the Jackrabbits’ final six points of the night, extending the lead to 42, on the way to the 39-point win.

The Jackrabbits finished the night 57 percent from the floor while going 10-for-20 from long range. SDSU registered 22 assists on 26 made baskets. Dru Gylten dished a team-high five assists.

SDSU had a 38-21 advantage in rebounding, which was led by seven boards for Brooklyn Meyer.

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks paced the Skyhawks with 14 points. The visitors were 30 percent from the field and 22 percent from the 3-point line.

NOTES

SDSU’s 22 assists is a season high.

Madysen Vlastuin’s 14 points matches her career high, which she set at Iowa State last season.

The Jackrabbits had a season-high 10 steals.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits take on No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.