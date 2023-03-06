SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women are headed to their 12th Summit League Championship game, following a dominant win over Oral Roberts, 87-60.

The Jackrabbits have now won 20 straight games, which is a program record.

Monday’s win was led wire to wire by SDSU. Their largest run was a 16-0 stretch in the second quarter.

The Jacks led by ten after the first quarter. They’d outscore Oral Roberts 14-0 to start the period, opening up a 38-14 lead.

Oral Roberts would close that gap down to as small as 16 in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Golden Eagles could get.

A late 7-0 SDSU run would put the game on ice as the Jackrabbits cruised to the championship game, 87-60.

SDSU will now play at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. They’ll face either Kansas City or Omaha, who play Monday afternoon.