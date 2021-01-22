SDSU women cruise past North Dakota, 81-52

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State women’s basketball breezed past North Dakota 81-52 for its ninth consecutive win Friday night.

The Jacks (12-2 and 5-0 in league play), shot 43 percent from the field, outrebounded North Dakota 46-32 and outscored the Fighting Hawks in the paint 34-28. Defensively, the Jacks had nine steals.

“Good win for us,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “I thought we played well, especially defensively. For most of the game, we did a good job of defending without fouling, particularly in the first half. Second half, I thought we put them on the line a couple too many times in the third quarter, but defensively, I thought we were really good. Then offensively, we did a nice job of just making some shots finally.”

Tylee Irwin led all scorers with 20 points and grabbed three rebounds. Myah Selland scored 19 points, recorded seven rebounds and a team-leading three assists. Tori Nelson scored 11, while Paiton Burckhard recorded nine points, four rebounds and two assists. Haley Greer added eight points and dished two assists. Madysen Vlastuin and Mesa Byom each scored six points off the bench with Byom grabbing four rebounds.

After North Dakota scored on its first possession of the game, a 19-0 Jackrabbit scoring spurt gave SDSU control, leading 19-2 with 2:52 to play in the first. Irwin, who started and finished the run, scored seven in the quarter. The Fighting Hawks broke a seven-minute scoring drought at the free throw line at the 2:43 mark and outscored the Jacks 7-4 to close the quarter, but State held a comfortable 23-9 lead.

After a back and forth start to the second, the Jacks scored 11 unanswered to stretch their lead to 42-18 as 27 seconds remained in the half. A Nelson free throw ended the half putting the Jacks in front 43-21.

The two teams exchanged scores in the first five minutes of the second half. UND continued to find answers for Jackrabbit baskets until five consecutive points from the Fighting Hawks cut the Jackrabbit lead to 19. Nelson’s 3-pointer to beat the third quarter buzzer put the Jacks ahead 61-39.

State opened the final frame outscoring North Dakota 11-2 to make it a 72-41 game inside the seven-minute mark. Nelson’s jumper followed by Greer’s 3-pointer gave the Jacks their largest lead of the game at 32 with 3:56 to play as SDSU cruised to an 81-52 victory.

“Tylee, I think, continues to play really well for us,” Johnston said. “Offensively, she’s been excellent, really, especially since Christmas, she’s really found, I think, her niche and she’s out there hunting up shots, not so much just kind of defending and rebounding. I think she’s doing those things, but she’s also got an assertive mindset offensively and that really adds to our team. Really good to see that. Nice to see a few other players make some shots, Maddy and Haley. Myah was really steady as she always is. Good win for us.”

Game Notes

South Dakota State improved to 29-42 in the all-time series against UND

43 points in a half is a season high for the Jacks

In her first game since Dec. 21, 2019, Kallie Theisen grabbed two rebounds and recorded an assist in four minutes on the floor

grabbed two rebounds and recorded an assist in four minutes on the floor Lindsey Theuninck pulled down a career-high eight rebounds

pulled down a career-high eight rebounds SDSU improved to 8-0 at home this season

Up Next

South Dakota State takes on North Dakota once again tomorrow night. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. inside Frost Arena.