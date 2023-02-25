TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team wrapped up the conference season with a perfect 18-0 mark Saturday afternoon after a 92-67 win over Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center.

The Jackrabbits are the first Summit League team to win 18 conference games since Northern Illinois accomplished the feat in 1993-94. This is the fifth time in conference history a team has gone unbeaten.

SDSU improves to 25-5 on the year and has not lost since December 15. Oral Roberts falls to 11-18 overall and 8-10 in Summit action.

Myah Selland scored 17 first-half points and finished the afternoon with 21 to lead South Dakota State. She also grabbed four boards and tallied two steals, one block and one assist.

Haleigh Timmer and Paige Meyer contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively. Timmer also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal while Meyer dished three assists and notched a steal and a rebound.

Paiton Burckhard made the 160th appearance of her Jackrabbit career Saturday, moving her into sole possession of first place on SDSU’s career games chart. The senior tallied eight points and eight rebounds, just missing a double-double.

The first 10 minutes action went back-and-forth until a 3-point bucket at the first-quarter buzzer from Madison Mathiowetz gave the Jacks the lead for good at 23-20. Myah Selland scored the first four SDSU points of the second period to make it a seven-point game, and later hit a 3-pointer for the 10-point lead.

Timmer recorded a steal-and-score bucket partway through the period, pushing SDSU’s lead to 37-25. With three seconds until halftime, Selland drew contact for an and-one bucket, sending the Jacks into the locker room with a 45-29 halftime advantage.

ORU cut it to nine with a 7-point run to open the second half, but the Jacks recovered quickly and led by 20 after three periods. The lead stretched to 27 during the fourth on the way to the 25-point win.

Tori Nelson chipped in eight points for the Jacks, followed by Mathiowetz and Kallie Theisen with seven apiece.

SDSU shot 54 percent from the floor, the fifth time the team has finished above 50 percent in the last six games. The Jacks were 40 percent from the 3-point line with eight triples – three from Selland, two from Dru Gylten and one each by Mathiowetz, Timmer and Ellie Colbeck .

The Jacks continue to dominate on the boards with a 38-28 advantage in rebounding over the Golden Eagles. SDSU has out-rebounded its opponents in all but two conference games this year.

Hannah Cooper scored 23 points to pace ORU. Delaney Nix added 12 points.

NOTES

SDSU’s win streak is now 18 games long, matching the second-longest streak in program history. The longest streak – 19 games – was set during 2002-03 season.

This was Myah Selland’s eighth 20+ point game this year.

eighth 20+ point game this year. Haleigh Timmer has put up double figures in every game of 2023.

has put up double figures in every game of 2023. SDSU has gone undefeated in Summit action for the second time in three seasons. The Jacks are 49-1 in the Summit League regular season over the last three years.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits enter the Summit League Championships as the No. 1. seed. They will take on the winner of No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. More information is available on the Summit League website.