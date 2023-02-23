KANSAS CITY, MO (KELO) — The SDSU women blazed through Kansas City with an 86-52 win on Thursday.

Haleigh Timmer and Myah Selland led the Jackrabbits with 19 and 17 points. The Jacks stayed hot all game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 45% from three.

Kansas City trailed by 20 points early in the third. The Jacks built off the big lead and continued to pull away, pushing their lead to 36 by the end of the third, then up to 40 late in the final stretch.

Paiton Burckhard and Kallie Theisen joined the double figure team. Burckhard contributed 14 points and Theisen dropped 10 for the Jacks. Theisen pulled down a team-high six rebounds.

The win lifted SDSU to their 17th straight victory. They’re now 17-0 in conference play.

SDSU wrap up the regular season on the road against Oral Roberts on Saturday.