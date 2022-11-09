BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston has announced the addition of two players to the 2023-24 roster Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.



Hilary Behrens and Jenna Hopp each signed letters of intent and will enroll at SDSU next fall.



Hilary Behrens (6-0, Guard — Brandon, S.D., Brandon Valley High School)

Hilary Behrens will join the Jackrabbits following a career at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, S.D. The two-time all-state selection has scored 1,031 points for the Lynx in her first three seasons and already ranks fifth in program history in that category. Behrens ranks second all-time in career steals and ninth in career assists.



As a junior in 2021-22, Behrens helped the Lynx to both a Metro and an Eastern South Dakota conference championship on their way to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament. She was a first-team all-conference and all-state selection, as well as a member of the Argus Leader First Five squad. A finalist for the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, Behrens averaged 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals in her junior season.



Behrens also earned first-team all-conference and all-state accolades in her sophomore season as the Brandon Valley team finished fourth at the state tournament. She landed on the Argus Leader Second Five team. She averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.0 steals.



As a freshman, Behrens picked up all-conference honors while starting 20 of 21 games for the Lynx. Brandon Valley qualified for the South Dakota State tournament before it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 steals.



Behrens has also accumulated a number of academic awards and is on the honor roll.



Behrens is the daughter of Paul and Amy Behrens. She is undecided on a major but is interested in elementary education or nursing.



Jenna Hopp (5-11, Guard — Glenwood, Iowa, Glenwood High School)

Jenna Hopp will make the move to Brookings after a career at Glenwood High School in Glenwood, Iowa. Hopp is a three-time all-state selection and has 1,128 career points, 458 rebounds, 219 assists and 191 steals.



Hopp was an IGCA first-team all-state and IPSWA second-team all-state honoree as a junior last season. She was selected as the KMA Player of the Year and landed on the all-district and all-conference first teams as well. She averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.5 steals per game.



Hopp was named the Class 4A Player of the Year by the IBCA as a sophomore while collecting IGCA first-team all-state and IPSWA second-team all-state accolades. At the state tournament, Hopp earned a spot on the 4A all-tournament team. She was the KMA Sophomore of the Year and picked up all-district and all-conference nods. She averaged 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.



As a freshman, Hopp was tabbed the KMA Freshman of the Year and was honored on the IGCA Class 4A third team. She was named first-team all-conference and all-district. She averaged 13.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game.



Hopp is also a member of the National Honor Society.



Hopp is the daughter of Michael and Amy Hopp. She plans to pursue a degree in preparation for medical school.