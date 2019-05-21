SDSU wins its sixth Summit League Men’s All-Sports Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League awarded South Dakota State with its sixth Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award Tuesday.



Conference titles from cross country, indoor track and field and men’s basketball carried the Jackrabbits in the men’s all-sports race, while baseball and outdoor track and field finished second in their respective sports. Programs are awarded points in relation to their final regular season or conference meet finishes, and with 41.5 points, the Jackrabbit men claimed the trophy with a double-digit victory.



Regular season titles for women’s soccer and women’s basketball helped the Jackrabbits towards a third-place finish in the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award race, and South Dakota State narrowly missed their sixth Commissioner’s Cup – a combined men’s and women’s competition. The Jackrabbits were one-point shy of topping South Dakota for the overall trophy, finishing with 89 points.



The Commissioner’s Cup is given annually to the member institution that collects the most combined points in relationship to placement in league-sponsored sports between its men’s and women’s athletic programs, while the All-Sports Awards are given to the institutions that accumulate the most points in men’s sports and women’s sports.



The men’s award is named for former Valparaiso Director of Athletics Dr. William Steinbrecher, who guided the Crusaders from 1979-2004, while the women’s award is named for former Western Illinois Director of Athletics Dr. Helen Smiley, who headed WIU’s athletic program from 1994-2001.

2018-19 FINAL STANDINGS Commissioner’s Cup Place School Points 1 South Dakota 90 2 South Dakota State 89 3 North Dakota State 80 4 Denver 67 5 Oral Roberts 59.5 6 North Dakota 52 7 Omaha 51.5 8 Purdue Fort Wayne 40.5 9 Western Illinois 38.5 Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award Place School Points 1 South Dakota State 41.5 2 North Dakota State 31 3 South Dakota 28 4 Oral Roberts 25 5 Denver 23 6 Omaha 23 7 Purdue Fort Wayne 16.5 8 Western Illinois 15.5 9 North Dakota 13 Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award Place School Points 1 South Dakota 62 2 North Dakota State 49 3 South Dakota State 47.5 4 Denver 44 5 North Dakota 39 6 Oral Roberts 34.5 7 Omaha 28.5 8 Purdue Fort Wayne 24 9 Western Illinois 23

-GoJacks.com-