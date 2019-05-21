 

SDSU wins its sixth Summit League Men’s All-Sports Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League awarded South Dakota State with its sixth Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award Tuesday.

Conference titles from cross country, indoor track and field and men’s basketball carried the Jackrabbits in the men’s all-sports race, while baseball and outdoor track and field finished second in their respective sports. Programs are awarded points in relation to their final regular season or conference meet finishes, and with 41.5 points, the Jackrabbit men claimed the trophy with a double-digit victory.

Regular season titles for women’s soccer and women’s basketball helped the Jackrabbits towards a third-place finish in the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award race, and South Dakota State narrowly missed their sixth Commissioner’s Cup – a combined men’s and women’s competition. The Jackrabbits were one-point shy of topping South Dakota for the overall trophy, finishing with 89 points.

The Commissioner’s Cup is given annually to the member institution that collects the most combined points in relationship to placement in league-sponsored sports between its men’s and women’s athletic programs, while the All-Sports Awards are given to the institutions that accumulate the most points in men’s sports and women’s sports.

The men’s award is named for former Valparaiso Director of Athletics Dr. William Steinbrecher, who guided the Crusaders from 1979-2004, while the women’s award is named for former Western Illinois Director of Athletics Dr. Helen Smiley, who headed WIU’s athletic program from 1994-2001.

2018-19 FINAL STANDINGS
Commissioner’s Cup
PlaceSchoolPoints
1South Dakota90
2South Dakota State89
3North Dakota State80
4Denver67
5Oral Roberts59.5
6North Dakota52
7Omaha51.5
8Purdue Fort Wayne40.5
9Western Illinois38.5
   
Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award
PlaceSchoolPoints
1South Dakota State41.5
2North Dakota State31
3South Dakota28
4Oral Roberts25
5Denver23
6Omaha23
7Purdue Fort Wayne16.5
8Western Illinois15.5
9North Dakota13
   
Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award
PlaceSchoolPoints
1South Dakota62
2North Dakota State49
3South Dakota State47.5
4Denver44
5North Dakota39
6Oral Roberts34.5
7Omaha28.5
8Purdue Fort Wayne24
9Western Illinois23

