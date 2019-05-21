SDSU wins its sixth Summit League Men’s All-Sports Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League awarded South Dakota State with its sixth Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award Tuesday.
Conference titles from cross country, indoor track and field and men’s basketball carried the Jackrabbits in the men’s all-sports race, while baseball and outdoor track and field finished second in their respective sports. Programs are awarded points in relation to their final regular season or conference meet finishes, and with 41.5 points, the Jackrabbit men claimed the trophy with a double-digit victory.
Regular season titles for women’s soccer and women’s basketball helped the Jackrabbits towards a third-place finish in the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award race, and South Dakota State narrowly missed their sixth Commissioner’s Cup – a combined men’s and women’s competition. The Jackrabbits were one-point shy of topping South Dakota for the overall trophy, finishing with 89 points.
The Commissioner’s Cup is given annually to the member institution that collects the most combined points in relationship to placement in league-sponsored sports between its men’s and women’s athletic programs, while the All-Sports Awards are given to the institutions that accumulate the most points in men’s sports and women’s sports.
The men’s award is named for former Valparaiso Director of Athletics Dr. William Steinbrecher, who guided the Crusaders from 1979-2004, while the women’s award is named for former Western Illinois Director of Athletics Dr. Helen Smiley, who headed WIU’s athletic program from 1994-2001.
|2018-19 FINAL STANDINGS
|Commissioner’s Cup
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|South Dakota
|90
|2
|South Dakota State
|89
|3
|North Dakota State
|80
|4
|Denver
|67
|5
|Oral Roberts
|59.5
|6
|North Dakota
|52
|7
|Omaha
|51.5
|8
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|40.5
|9
|Western Illinois
|38.5
|Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|South Dakota State
|41.5
|2
|North Dakota State
|31
|3
|South Dakota
|28
|4
|Oral Roberts
|25
|5
|Denver
|23
|6
|Omaha
|23
|7
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|16.5
|8
|Western Illinois
|15.5
|9
|North Dakota
|13
|Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|South Dakota
|62
|2
|North Dakota State
|49
|3
|South Dakota State
|47.5
|4
|Denver
|44
|5
|North Dakota
|39
|6
|Oral Roberts
|34.5
|7
|Omaha
|28.5
|8
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|24
|9
|Western Illinois
|23
-GoJacks.com-