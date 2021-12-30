SDSU wins fourth straight, defeats NDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team picked up a 77-60 win over NDSU at Frost Arena in Brookings on Thursday, December 30.
SDSU was led by Myah Selland who tallied a team high 12 points and five rebounds. Tylee Irwin added 12 points and four assists, while Paige Meyer collected 11 points and Tori Nelson nine.
The Jackrabbits shot well the entire contest as they were 28-49 for 57% from the field. They connected on 9-22 from beyond the arch.
The biggest difference in the contest came from the bench production. NDSU’s bench players scored just 12 points as compared to the 25 points scored by SDSU’s bench players.
SDSU will host North Dakota on Saturday, January 1. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.