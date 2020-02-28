SDSU winning streak snapped at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU Athletics) — South Dakota State saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end Thursday at North Dakota State, falling 71-69 in overtime.

The Jackrabbits end their regular season at 22-9 overall and 13-3 in Summit League play, and will await tournament seeding through the weekend.

Noah Freidel poured in 23 for the Jackrabbits, adding a team-high eight rebounds over 39 minutes.

Matt Dentlinger added 20 points with a 10-of-14 effort from the field, while Brandon Key finished just shy of double figures at nine points.

Baylor Scheierman dished five assists to go with seven boards, while Dentlinger was third on the team with six rebounds.

Down 12-8, a Dentlinger layup at 13:40 sparked the Jacks on a 16-3 run that pushed them up eight (21-13). The Bison came roaring back, however, with a 16-2 run to take back the lead midway through the half. The Jackrabbits worked through the cold spell offensively and kept things close, as a Freidel triple with three seconds left in the half sent the visitors to the locker room down one, 31-30.

South Dakota State opened the second with a 10-2 run to jump in front, 40-33, but saw the Bison chip away at the deficit until a Vinnie Shahid layup at 2:54 made it 56-55 in NDSU’s favor, setting the stage for a tight finish in the Scheels Center.

Tied at 58 inside the final minute after a Brandon Key 3-point play, and again at 60 after Dentlinger’s two-handed slam, the Jackrabbits locked down defensively on the final possession and the team’s headed for overtime.

SDSU and NDSU continued to trade punches in overtime, with five lead changes in the extra time. Down 68-66 after a Tyson Ward jumper, the Jackrabbits answered with a Freidel corner 3 to briefly regain control, but the Bison closed the game with three straight points to defend home court.

Though South Dakota State has secured at least a share of its third-consecutive Summit League regular season title, the Jackrabbits will need to wait to learn their final seeding for next month’s league championship. The Jacks have locked up a top-two seed and will play a Saturday, March 7 quarterfinal game at either 6 or 8 p.m.