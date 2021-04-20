SDSU will look to slow down Holy Cross’ rushing attack

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State will host Holy Cross in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. The Crusaders earned the Patriot League’s automatic bid by defeating Bucknell 33-10 this past Saturday.

Holy Cross is making its second consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs and 4th overall after going 3-0 during the regular season.

Defensively the Crusaders have surrendered just over 12 points a game, while offensively, they’ll look to control the game on the ground. They’re averaging more than 200 yards per game rushing with freshman quarterback Matthew Sluka leading the running attack with 212 yards on the ground in their three games.

“It’s going to start with our guys up front. Again our linebackers and d-line to control the run. Their quarterback, I mean if it’s not there he’s going to run, and he’s a really good athlete. So we need to be able to have a system that he’s not running wild. Because that’s given us problems, been a pain in the number of games in the past,” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU and Holy Cross play in Brookings on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:00.