SDSU vs. UNI football to air live in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to bring South Dakota State University football to My UTV and The CW of the Black Hills on Friday February 19, 2021.

SDSU vs University of Northern Iowa will air live on My UTV Friday at 7:00 PM CT and on The CW of the Black Hills at 6:00 PM MT. The game is the season opener for the Jackrabbits and is a crucial Missouri Valley conference game in the first-ever spring football season. The Panthers are picked to finished second in the conference and the Jackrabbits are predicted to come in third.

The game is a production of Panther Sports Properties and will air live on My UTV, The CW of the Black Hills and livestreamed on KELOLAND.com. Check your local TV listings for the channel number in your area.

