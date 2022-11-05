BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State volleyball picked up its second straight sweep Saturday afternoon with a 25-7, 25-12, 26-24 win over Western Illinois at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (13-13, 7-7 Summit) collected 46 kills against the Leathernecks, matching their season best for a three-set match, and hit .339 along the way. WIU (4-23, 0-15 Summit) was held to just 28 kills and an .086 attack rate.

Eight Jacks had at least three kills, led by 15 from Crystal Burk. Masa Scheierman added eight kills at a .421 clip, followed by five apiece for Ella Thompson and Elyse Winter. Anna Nerad chipped in four kills while Raegen Reilly, Annalee Ventling-Brown and Katie Van Egdom had three each.

SDSU’s eight blocks also matches the team’s season high for a sweep. Middles Ella Thompson and Annalee Ventling-Brown posted four rejections each and Winter added three more.

Libero Jadyn Makovicka had 18 digs to pace the defense. Burk contributed 11 digs to bring her double-double total to 21 on the season.

Raegen Reilly dished 34 assists to go along with nine digs. She had two of SDSU’s nine service aces.

WIU’s Brittany Wulf notched 13 kills. Karli Wenzel had 16 digs and eight assists.

The Jackrabbits had little trouble with the Leathernecks in sets one and two, using big runs to win both games by double digits. Western Illinois started set three with a 6-1 lead and forced SDSU to play from behind early. The Jacks came back to tie things up at eight on a block by Thompson and Winter, then used a 5-0 run to lead 13-10. Another five-point run pushed the lead to 19-13. WIU battled back to tie to set at 24-all before Burk managed a pair of kills to end it.

NOTES

SDSU is 5-3 in three-set matches this season

Crystal Burk brings her single-season kill total to 458, which is second in a single season in the program’s 25-point rally scoring era. She passed her total of 442 from last season and is 46 kills shy of first place (504, Mackenzie Angner).

Raegen Reilly surpassed 1,000 single-season kills in the match. She now has 1,018 assists this season, ranking third in the program’s 25-point rally scoring era.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits go on the road next week to take on Oral Roberts Thursday and Kansas City Friday. SDSU returns to Brookings the following week for the final two matches of the regular season against North Dakota and North Dakota State.