BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State volleyball season will continue this week as the Jackrabbits have been invited to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

SDSU (17-14) opens the tournament at 4 p.m. Friday against Louisiana (15-12) on the campus of host UTRGV. The winner of that match advances to take on the winner of UTRGV (25-6) and Houston Christian (23-10).

The 32-team bracket features eight host schools, with action set to begin on Thursday, December 1. The championship match is slated for Dec. 11, 12 or 13 – all matches are held on campus locations. A total of seven automatic qualifiers won or had a share of their regular season conference championship.

Friday’s match will be SDSU’s first appearance in the NIVC. SDSU’s only other Division I national postseason experience was an NCAA opening-round match against Nebraska in 2007.

More information on the NIVC can be found on the tournament’s website. The full tournament bracket can be found HERE.