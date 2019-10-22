SDSU volleyball swept by Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – The South Dakota State women’s volleyball team fell in straight sets to Omaha (17-25, 11-25, 13-25) on Monday evening in Omaha, Neb..

The Jackrabbits fell to 5-15 on the season with a 2-6 mark in Summit League play, while the Mavericks improved to 11-11, 4-4 Summit League.

Crystal Burk led the way for the Jacks with eight kills and two blocks. Tori Thompson and Anna Nerad picked up four kills, each. Ashlynn Smith recorded two service aces and a block on the night. Madison Fay and Carly Wedel dished out 11 and four assists, respectively. Defensively, Tatum Pickar posted seven digs, while Makenzie Hennen recorded six digs and a block.

Omaha held a 4-6 advantage in the opening set when the Jacks posted five unanswered points, including two kills by Thompson and consecutive Smith aces, to take a 9-6 lead. However Omaha came back to take a 20-15 lead en route to a 25-17 first set win.

The Mavericks carried their momentum into the second set, taking an early but commanding 10-3 lead over the Jacks. The deficit was too much for State to overcome as Omaha hurried to a 25-11 second set victory.

A Burk service ace, a kill from Thompson and a series of Maverick errors set the Jacks ahead, 6-5, in the third set. However, a 14-4 run gave the Mavericks a significant advantage. A big swing from Ashlynn Smith and an Omaha service error kept the Jacks alive, but a kill by Omaha’s Sadie Limback sealed the sweep for the Mavericks with a 25-13 win in the third set.

Game Notes

The Jackrabbits are now 20-33 all-time against the Mavericks.

Up Next

South Dakota State remains on the road as it travels to North Dakota State on Friday, followed by Western Illinois on Sunday.

-GoJacks.com-