MACOMB, Ill. (KELO) — South Dakota State volleyball dominated all aspects of the stat sheet Thursday and swept Western Illinois, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12, in Summit League action at Western Hall.

The Jackrabbits (9-8, 3-2 Summit) hit .346 in the match, their second best hitting percentage of the season, while the defense held the Leathernecks (4-14, 0-6 Summit) to .133 clip. SDSU had a 44-35 advantage in kills.

Crystal Burk led all players with 11 kills and hit at a .423 rate. Elyse Winter added nine kills at a .600 clip while Masa Scheierman and Ella Thompson added seven apiece. Setter Raegen Reilly matched her career high with six kills on seven attacks.

From the service line the Jacks notched four aces and did not commit any receiving errors. Thompson had two aces while Winter and Scheierman had one apiece.

Burk had a team-high 16 digs, followed by nine apiece for Jadyn Makovicka and Katie Van Egdom . Winter chipped in seven and Reilly had six. Annalee Ventling-Brown took part in three blocks. Reilly dished 29 assists, Makovicka added four and Carly Wedel had three.

Brittany Wulf and Elizabeth Ziegler recorded 10 kills apiece to lead the Leathernecks.

The Jacks got off to a slow start in the opening set but recovered to take a 9-5 lead over the Leathernecks. SDSU led for the remainder of the set and finished it off with three straight points.

In set two, four different Jackrabbits registered a kill on the way to a 5-5 tie with the Leathernecks. Elyse Winter notched three kills and a block during a 6-2 run to make it a 15-9 game, then put down an ace for the 19-10 Jackrabbit lead. A kill from Winter ended the set.

The Jacks came out firing in set three, building a 13-3 lead over WIU. Thompson had four kills to lead SDSU in that stretch. Burk wrapped up the sweep, 25-12, with a kill.

NOTES

SDSU held the Leathernecks to a .133 hitting percentage, the Jacks’ second best defensive performance of the season.

This is the first time this season SDSU has not given up an ace serve.

Crystal Burk’s double-double is her seventh in a row and 14th of the season.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits travel to St. Paul Saturday for a noon match against St. Thomas.