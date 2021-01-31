SDSU volleyball sweeps Western Illinois in home opener

BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — The South Dakota State women’s volleyball team defeated Western Illinois in straight sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-11) in its Summit League opener inside Frost Arena Sunday afternoon. Head coach Dan Georgalas picked up his first win at the helm of the Jackrabbits. 

The Jackrabbits improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in Summit League play, while Western Illinois fell to 0-2, 0-1. 

Crystal Burk led the way for the Jacks with 14 kills. Akeela Jefferson recorded 10 kills, while Hailee Blau added nine kills on a team-best .412 hitting clip. Carly Wedel dished 34 assists and added five digs, three kills and a service ace. Tatum Pickar led the team with 14 digs and three service aces. Blau and Tori Thompson posted three and two blocks, respectively. 

The Jackrabbits hit .364 as a team and tallied seven aces and four blocks. 

The teams traded points to open the match until an ace by Burk and three WIU attack errors put the Jackrabbits ahead, 6-3. The score sat tied at 8-all, but a 6-1 run capped off by kills from Burk and Blau gave State a 14-9 advantage. The squads traded points for the remainder of the set, but a kill by Jefferson solidified a 25-21 first-set win for the Jackrabbits. 

Kills by Burk, Thompson and Blau gave SDSU an early 5-2 advantage to open up the second set. The teams traded the next few points before the Jacks went on an 8-1 run to increase its advantage to nine points. Western Illinois scored nine of the next 15 points, but the Jacks scored three straight, including back-to-back kills from Jefferson, to take the second set, 25-16.

The Jackrabbits held just an 8-7 edge in the final set but would run away with it from there as they outscored WIU 17-4 for the remainder. Kills by Burk and Jefferson sealed the sweep with a 25-11 third set victory.

Game Notes

  • South Dakota State improved to 18-11 all-time against the Leathernecks
  • The Jackrabbits earned their first sweep over a Summit League opponent for the first time since Sept. 30, 2016, when they defeated Omaha
  • Dan Georgalas earned his first victory as a head coach

Up Next
South Dakota State will complete its two-match homestand against Western Illinois on Monday. The first serve is slated for 1 p.m. inside Frost Arena.

