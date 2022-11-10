TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) – South Dakota State volleyball picked up its third straight sweep Thursday with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-14 win over Oral Roberts at the Cooper Aerobics Center.



This victory avenges a 3-1 Jackrabbit loss to the Golden Eagles on October 15 at Frost. SDSU is on a four-match win streak.



The Jackrabbits (14-13, 8-7 Summit) had a 46-36 advantage in total kills over the Golden Eagles (7-20, 4-11 Summit) and outhit them .333 to .128. SDSU committed only six attack errors in the entire match, the team’s fewest of the season, compared to 20 attack errors by ORU.



Crystal Burk had 18 kills to lead all players, matching her season-high in a three-set match. Scheierman added 10 kills at a .429 clip, followed by Elyse Winter’s nine kills at a .471 attack rate. Raegen Reilly gave out 40 assists.



State also out-blocked Oral Roberts by an 8-1 margin. Sydney Andrews took part in five blocks (four assisted, one solo). Winter, Reilly and Ella Thompson notched three blocks each. Jadyn Makovicka and Reilly posted double-digit dig totals with 15 and 13, respectively.



Makovicka and Scheierman recorded one ace each.



Trinity Freeman tallied 11 kills to lead ORU. Kalena Vaivai had 16 assists and Breanna Rivas had 18 digs.



The Jackrabbits used a 5-0 run in the opening set to take a 14-5 lead over the Eagles and maintained their lead through the rest of the game. Back-to-back Burk kills pushed the lead to 18-8, then a four-point run capped by a Winter kill made it 23-12. Thompson finished off the set, 25-14, with a kill.



Leading 13-11 in the second set, SDSU allowed a 6-1 ORU stretch and tailed by three at 17-14. The Jacks responded with four straight points to regain the lead. Trailing by two at 22-20, SDSU strung together a 5-1 stretch to win the set and go up 2-0 over ORU.



SDSU only allowed ORU to score consecutive points twice in the third set on the Jacks’ way to a dominant win. Up 15-12, State ended the match on a 10-2 run. Four different Jacks got a kill in that final push and Andrews had two blocks.



NOTES

SDSU’s four consecutive wins is its longest win streak of the season.

With 18 kills against ORU, Crystal Burk moved into fourth place on SDSU’s career kills list. She passed Shauna Sturm (1,528 kills) and now has 1,545 kills in her career.

With 51 swings Thursday, Crystal Burk moved into second place on SDSU's single-season attacks list. She has 1,291 attacks this season, passing her previous second-place mark of 1,269 from last season.



UP NEXT

SDSU takes on Kansas City Saturday afternoon in the Roos’ home court. The match is set to start at 1 p.m.