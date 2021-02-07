SDSU Volleyball suffers first conference loss at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — The South Dakota State women’s volleyball team fell to North Dakota State, 3-0 (19-25, 12-25, 21-25), on the road Sunday afternoon inside Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

The Jackrabbits fell to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in Summit League action, while North Dakota State improved to 3-2, 1-2.

Akeela Jefferson led the Jacks with a career-best 12 kills on a .367 hitting clip. Crystal Burks tallied seven kills, seven digs and a service ace, while Hailee Blau added six kills. Carly Wedel recorded a team-best 20 assists and two blocks, while adding six digs and a kill. Tatum Pickar led the squad with 13 digs.

The opening set was tied 4-4 when a 10-2 run gave North Dakota State an eight-point lead. The Jackrabbits answered with a 6-2 run, featuring kills by Jefferson, Burk and Blau, to come within four. However, NDSU dominated play the rest of the way as they took the first set, 25-19.

A kill by Tori Thompson put the Jackrabbits on the board first to begin the second set, but that was the only lead they would hold the rest of the way. A kill by Blau and a Bison attack error put the Jackrabbits within three (9-6), but NDSU ran away with it from there, winning the second set, 25-12.

North Dakota State held a 9-5 advantage in the third set, when kills by Thompson and Jefferson along with a Burk service ace, trimmed the deficit to one point. The Bison built their lead back up to 16-12, but four unanswered Jackrabbit points tied the set at 16-all. NDSU answered with a 5-0 run of its own and the Jacks weren’t able to come back from there as the Bison sealed the sweep with a 25-21 third set victory.