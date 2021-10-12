SDSU Volleyball knocks off NDSU in four sets

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State volleyball improved to 4-3 in Summit League action Tuesday night with a 3-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21) win over North Dakota State at Frost Arena.

The Jacks worked their way out to a 7-3 lead in set one before four straight Bison points tied the set. A 6-1 run with three kills and a block from Sydney Andrews pushed the Jacks to a 13-8 advantage and forced a Bison timeout.

The Bison came back to trail by just three at 16-13 but that was as close as the visitors got in the remainder of the first set. Consecutive service aces by Elyse Winter plus an SDSU kill and block resulted in another NDSU timeout at 20-13. SDSU capped off set one with a block by Andrews and Winter.

In set two, the Bison took a 9-7 lead behind five unanswered points. SDSU managed to even the set at 15-all but was outscored 8-1 out of an NDSU timeout and trailed 23-16. A Jackrabbit serving error and and NDSU ace ended set two in the Bison’s favor.

SDSU was down 5-6 in set three before a 7-2 stretch gave the home team a 12-8 lead. The Jackrabbits pushed that advantage to 17-10 but let the Bison claw back to within two at 22-20. The sides traded points to end the set with SDSU’s winner coming from an NDSU attack error.

Set four featured nine ties and four lead changes. Back-to-back kills by Crystal Burk gave the Jackrabbits a 5-1 start to the set. That margin did not last long as the Bison scored four unanswered to make it a tie game. Ella Thompson notched two kills and Chloe Stitt added one to put the Jacks back up 8-5. NDSU used a 6-1 run to take an 11-9 lead but SDSU evened things up again at 11 apiece.

The final tie of the contest came when the Jackrabbits tied the set at 19 and then retook the lead with five straight points. Two NDSU attack errors, an Anna Nerad ace and a kill and block by Sydney Andrews pushed the Jackrabbits back on top 23-19. An NDSU serving error and a kill by Winter finished off the match for South Dakota State.

Crystal Burk recorded her ninth double-double of the year with 17 kills and 11 digs and hit at a .375 clip, all team highs. Sydney Andrews added 11 kills, her second highest total of the season, and took part in six blocks.

Thompson and Winters added five blocks apiece to go with nine and seven kills, respectively. Reigning Summit League Defensive Player of the Week Tatum Pickar had nine digs and three assists.

Carly Wedel returned to the Jackrabbit lineup to record 44 assists and eight digs.

NOTES

SDSU moves to 12-6 on the season, 4-3 in Summit League play and 8-1 at home

The Jackrabbits are 3-0 in the last three matches, all at Frost Arena

Attendance was 603

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will hit the road to take on Denver at 8 p.m. CT Thursday night.