SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Volleyball returned to the Sanford Pentagon for the first time since 2019, and made the most of their return with a five-set victory over Chicago State.

The Jackrabbits looked like they were going to cruise to a victory after taking command of the match by winning set one, 25-20 and set two, 25-23 to take a 2-0 lead.

Chicago State had other ideas, winning each of the next two sets, including a 30-28 marathon set in the 4th to send this match to a deciding fifth.

SDSU dug themselves out of early 2 point and 3 point deficits in the 5th, using a 5-0 run to take a 9-7 lead in the set. Chicago State answered with 2 straight to even the match up, only to see the Jacks counter with a 3-0 run.

The two would battle to a 15-15 tie, and then finally SDSU strung together a pair of points to secure the 17-15 victory in the 5th set for the 3-2 win.