ST. PAUL, Minn. (SDSU) – South Dakota State volleyball picked up a 3-1 win at St. Thomas Saturday afternoon at Schoenecker Arena. The Jacks won the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-19, dropped the third set, 23-25, then rebounded to win the fourth, 25-13.



South Dakota State (10-8, 4-2 Summit) put down 64 kills as a team, the most in a four-set match this season and second most overall. Crystal Burk led a trio of Jacks with double-digit kills. The fifth-year senior tallied 20 on the afternoon, followed by 14 kills from Ella Thompson and 10 more from Katie Van Egdom , a career high for the freshman.



The Jackrabbits hit .346, matching its second best hitting percentage of the season, and were led by Sydney Andrews’ .563 clip with nine kills on 16 errorless attacks. Thompson hit .440 and Van Egdom hit .391, both season bests.



SDSU’s defense held the Tommies to a .188 attack rate. Three Jacks tallied at least 10 digs. Libero Jadyn Makovicka notched 20 digs, while Burk had 16 and Van Egdom added 15. This is the 15th double-double of the season for Burk and first of Van Egdom’s career. Thompson and Burk had two blocks apiece. Andrews, Van Egdom and Elyse Winter each contributed one.



Raegen Reilly gave out 54 assists, her highest total as a Jackrabbit and the second most in her collegiate career. Makovicka chipped in three. From the service line, Andrews and Winter had two aces each. Reilly, Burk and Van Egdom all had one ace.



St. Thomas (2-17, 0-7 Summit) was led by 13 kills from Tezra Rudzitis and 12 from Lauren Galvin. Allie Kopp had 28 assists and Carrie Rutledge had 24 digs.



NOTES

Crystal Burk had at least 20 kills for the sixth time this season.

had at least 20 kills for the sixth time this season. Jadyn Makovicka had at least 20 digs for the second time this season.

had at least 20 digs for the second time this season. SDSU has 115 service aces this season and 47 in Summit League games. Both marks lead the conference.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return to Brookings to host Kansas City Thursday and Oral Roberts Saturday. SDSU will celebrate Faculty Appreciation Night Thursday and play its annual match for breast cancer awareness Saturday.