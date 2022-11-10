BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State head volleyball coach Dan Georgalas announced the addition of five players to the squad for the 2023 season as part of National Signing Day Wednesday.



Brogan Beck, Rylee Martin, McKenna Moehrle, Stella Winterfeld and Sylvie Zgonc will all enroll at South Dakota State as freshmen next fall.



“The 2023 class is our staff’s third recruiting installment and we couldn’t be happier for the direction of our program,” said Georgalas. “This group adds size, athleticism, talent, competitiveness and a championship pedigree to an already upward trajectory. The Brookings community will soon learn what great high-character individuals we’ve added to our program and we are confident they will all be tremendous ambassadors for SDSU in the future.”



Brogan Beck (6-4, Middle Blocker — Sioux Falls, S.D., O’Gorman High School)

Brogan Beck is a two-time state champion who comes to South Dakota State from O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. She helped the Knights to an undefeated season in 2020 on the way to their state title, then helped the team repeat as champs in 2021. Her senior season at O’Gorman is ongoing.



Beck is averaging 3.0 kills per set and 2.0 blocks per match while hitting .436 as a senior. As a junior in 2021, Beck earned first-team all-conference honors and was named second-team all-state.



Beck is also a member of the National Honor Society and other school organizations. She plays club volleyball with Kairos Elite Volleyball.



Beck is the daughter of Tracee and Bill Beck, who both played collegiate basketball at Dakota State. Beck’s brother, Brady is a member of the SDSU football team. She plans to major in psychology.



Georgalas on Beck: “Our staff has been looking to add more size to our middle blocker position and Brogan Beck definitely filled that need for our program. At 6’4″, Brogan’s length and physical blocking presence will have an immediate presence in our gym. In addition, she is capable of scoring in multiple ways and her skill set will be a valued complement to her position group. Brogan’s passion for SDSU is resolute and we’re excited to add another South Dakota native to our program.”



Rylee Martin (5-8, Setter — Eaton, Colo., Eaton High School)

Rylee Martin makes the move to Brookings from Eaton, Colorado, where she has more than 1,800 career assists, 440 career kills and 180 aces for the Eaton High School Reds. Her senior season is ongoing.



Martin was a first-team all-conference and second-team all-state selection as a junior in 2021. In 2020, Martin helped the Reds to a state title while earning first-team all-state and all-conference accolades. She was named to the all-conference second team in her freshman season.



Martin is a three-year member of her school’s newspaper staff and has been a consistent recipient of academic honors.



Martin is the daughter of Sara and Darrel Martin. She has ties to the Brookings area as her cousins played football at the University of Sioux Falls and her grandfather played football at Northern State. She plans to major in elementary education.



Georgalas on Martin: “Rylee is the best example for the qualities you might search for in a setter. Her character, work ethic, academics and overall standard for success will make her an exemplary leader at the next level. She possesses a great combination of athleticism and talent that makes her college-ready. A smooth release and a natural connection with her attackers should make for a seamless transition to our roster.”



McKenna Moehrle (6-2, Middle Blocker/Rightside — St. Cloud, Minn., Eden Valley Watkins High School)

McKenna Moehrle, a three-time all-conference selection, comes to SDSU from Eden Valley Watkins High School in St. Cloud, Minnesota.



In her senior season at Eden Valley, Moehrle tallied 276 kills, 37 solo blocks and 52 block assists. Moehrle was named the team’s offensive MVP in 2021 and became the school record holder in solo blocks that season.



Outside of volleyball, Moehrle helped the Eden Valley track and field team to a state championship in 2022. She earned all-state track and field honors in 2019 and 2022.



Moehrle is an academic all-conference honoree and member of the National Honor Society.



Moehrle is the daughter of Brian and Stacey Moehrle and plans to major in biochemistry.



Georgalas on Moehrle: “‘Explosive’ and ‘strong’ are the first words that come to mind when describing McKenna Moehrle. McKenna’s experience with track & field has prepared her for the fast and explosive nature of our sport at the D1 level. Her versatility in attacking off one foot or two feet will make her an effective point scorer and her physical blocking presence will be noticed in our practice gym immediately.”



Stella Winterfeld (5-9, Outside Hitter — Sioux Center, Iowa, Western Christian High School)

Stella Winterfeld is a two-time state champion who recently wrapped up her career at Western Christian High School in Sioux Center, Iowa.



Winterfeld was a member of Western Christian’s 2019 state championship team as a freshman, then led the Wolfpack to another championship as a senior this season. She was named the captain of the 2022 all-tournament team. The Wolfpack squad was runner-up at the state tournament in 2021.



Winterfeld also earned all-state tournament accolades in 2020 and 2021. She is a two-time all-state selection (2021, 2020) and earned all-district and all-conference honors in 2021.



Also in 2021, Winterfeld earned AAU All-American honors as her club team won the 16U Premier national championship. She has been invited to play in the 2022 Iowa All-Star Game.



Winterfeld is also a member of the Western Christian basketball team and the honor roll.



Winterfeld is the daughter of Dan and Sara Winterfeld. She plans to major in psychology.



Georgalas on Winterfeld: “Stella is an exceptional all-around volleyball player who we are very excited to join our program. Stella brings great ball control, athleticism, serving, and scoring ability to her position group from a very successful club and high school career. Her character, leadership skills, and championship standards will immediately impact our program and locker room.”



Sylvie Zgonc (5-11, Outside Hitter — Hartford, Wis., Sussex Hamilton High School)

Sylvie Zgonc, a two-time Wisconsin all-state selection, joins the SDSU squad from Sussex Hamilton High School in Hartford, Wisconsin.



Zgonc earned all-state and all-conference honors in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. She helped her high school to a state championship victory in 2020. She ended her high school career with more than 1,400 career kills, 800 digs and 120 blocks.



In 2022, Zgonc was named the USAV National Division MVP while leading her team to a championship title.



Zgonc is also a member of Sussex Hamilton’s track and field team.



Zgonc is the daughter of Joe and Mary Zgonc. She plans to major in exercise science.



Georgalas on Zgonc: “Our program is fortunate to add not one, but two outside hitters that are capable of contributing right away. Sylvie is another addition to this position group who brings six-rotation experience and high accolades. You’ll notice Sylvie’s terminal arm right away as she’s capable of scoring consistently from both the front and back row. She’s a competitor and we’re excited to see her succeed in the Summit League.”