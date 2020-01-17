1  of  158
SDSU uses 25-4 run to roll North Dakota

Sports

by: South Dakota State University

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State women’s basketball won its seventh-consecutive game with a 99-64 win over North Dakota Thursday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (14-6, 6-0) shot 50 percent from the field, recorded 22 assists and won the rebounding battle 48-36. Defensively, the Jacks held the Fighting Hawks to just 1-of-22 from beyond the arc.

Paiton Burckhard led all scorers with a career-high 27 points and shot a perfect 9-of-9 at the free throw line. Tylee Irwin grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and Sydney Stapleton dished a career-best six assists. Tagyn Larson added 17 points and seven rebounds. Scoring in double figures for the fifth-straight game was Megan Bultsma with 11 points, while tying a career-best nine boards.

Burckhard scored seven of SDSU’s first 10 points as the Jacks held a 10-6 advantage in the first three minutes of action. Tied 12-12 at the first media timeout, Tori Nelson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Jacks back in front. SDSU closed the opening quarter on a 14-0 run to lead 26-14.

“Great balance today from a lot of different people,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Paiton had another career high. She’s had a lot of career high’s lately, so that’s good. She’s been in a really good rhythm; really efficient, too. She’s not playing 35 minutes a game to get there. She’s doing an awful lot in a pretty short period of time.”

State continued to hold the momentum by going on a 7-2 run early in the second quarter to force a UND timeout with 6:48 remaining in the quarter as it stretched its lead to 35-18. The Jacks maintained their double-digit advantage for the rest of the half with a solid defensive effort and sinking six-straight free throws to lead 43-25 at the break.

“We took advantage of getting to the free throw line a lot, so we handled their physicality and that style they played with really well,” Johnston said.

Coming out of the locker room, SDSU scored six unanswered points to push its lead to 24. A Stapleton 3-pointer capped off a 6-0 scoring run to put the Jacks ahead by 29 with under a minute left in the quarter. State led 74-45 heading into the final frame.

“I thought our perimeter players really had a nice game getting to the basket and were a little more aggressive than they have been, too, so it’s good to see the whole group play with a little more confidence going to the basket,” Johnston said.

A strong balanced performance continued for the Jacks, who saw its largest lead of the night come on a Larson 3-pointer with 5:57 remaining in the game. Nelson scored seven points in the final four minutes to finish off the Fighting Hawks.

Game Notes

  • South Dakota State is now 26-41 in the all-time series against North Dakota. The Jackrabbits have claimed the last six contests against the Fighting Hawks.
  • The Jacks scored over 90 points for the second consecutive game and for the third time this season.
  • SDSU has combined for a total of 199 points in its last two victories, which ties the most points scored in back-to-back games in the Division I era. The last time was in 2007 against NJIT (W, 96-30) and Purdue Fort Wayne (W, 103-51).
  • Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures for the second consecutive game, including Paiton Burckhard, Tagyn Larson, Tori Nelson and Megan Bultsma.
  • Burckhard, Irwin, Stapleton and Bultsma turned in career-best marks in the win.

Up Next
South Dakota State travels to Vermillion to take on South Dakota on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
-GoJacks.com-

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

