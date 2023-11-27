SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced their end of the season awards on Monday, with both SDSU and USD receiving several honors.

Courtesy: Missouri Valley Football Conference

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski and running back Isaiah Davis are the Co-Offensive Players of the Year.

Gronowski completed 68.5% of his passes for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns. Mark rushed and passed for touchdowns in seven games this season.

Davis leads the league in rushing with 1,075 yards. The Joplin, MO native topped the 100 yard rushing mark five times this season, while scoring 11 times.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

USD standout linebacker Brock Mogensen was named Defensive Player of the Year.

The Farmington, Minnesota native led the MVFC with 85 tackles in conference play and 103 over the season. He had one sack, one interception and 2.5 tackles for loss.

‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’ COACH OF THE YEAR

USD head coach Bob Nielson was part of a big turnaround for the Coyotes. USD was just 3-8 a year ago and they followed that up with a 9-2 season, and a three-seed in the FCS Playoffs.

The Yotes defeated three top ten opponents this year, helping fuel their nine wins, which is a new single season record.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Running back Mason Blakemore, Illinois State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Linebacker Tye Niekamp, Illinois State

2023 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team

FIRST TEAM

QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State 6-3 225 Jr. Naperville, Ill. / Neuqua Valley High

RB Mason Blakemore, Illinois State 6-1 215 Jr. Centralia, Ill. / Centralia High [Northern Illinois]

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State 6-1 220 Sr. Joplin, Mo. / Joplin High

FB Hunter Brozio, North Dakota State 6-1 233 Sr. Lakeland, Fla. / Lake Gibson High

TE Cam Grandy, Illinois State 6-5 260 Sr. Benson, Ill. / Fieldcrest High [Missouri Western]

WR Jadon Janke, South Dakota State 6-3 210 Sr. Madison, S.D. / Madison High

WR Sam Schnee, Northern Iowa 5-10 195 R-Sr. Dubuque, Iowa / Senior High

WR Raylen Sharpe, Missouri State 5-9 172 Jr. Allen, Texas / Allen High [Houston]

OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State 6-7 320 Sr. Rock Valley, Iowa / Rock Valley High

OL Jake Kubas, North Dakota State 6-4 308 Sr. Dickinson, N.D. / Trinity High

OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State 6-5 315 Sr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High

OL Jared Penning, Northern Iowa 6-6 338 R-Jr. Clear Lake, Iowa / Clear Lake High

OL Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State 6-5 300 Sr. Maryville, Mo. / Maryville High

DL Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa 6-4 317 R-Sr. Kansas City, Mo. / Blue Springs High

DL Dylan Hendricks, North Dakota State 6-3 245 Sr. Pulaski, Wis. / Pulaski High

DL Cade Terveer, South Dakota State 6-3 255 Sr. Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley High

DL Brendan Webb, South Dakota 6-4 260 Sr. Buhler, Kan. / Buhler High

LB Amir Abdullah, Illinois State 6-3 215 Jr. Chicago, Ill. / Whitney Young High [Nebraska-Kearney]

LB Jason Freeman, South Dakota State 5-9 215 Sr. Zion, Ill. / Olivet Nazarene

LB Logan Kopp, North Dakota State 6-1 222 So. St. Louis, Mo. / Lindbergh High

LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota 6-2 235 Sr. Farmington, Minn. / Farmington High

DB Woo Governor, Northern Iowa 6-0 190 Sr. Plant City, Fla. / Durant High

DB PJ Jules, Southern Illinois 6-1 209 Sr. Orlando, Fla. / Jones High

DB Myles Harden, South Dakota 6-0 200 Jr. Miami Gardens, Fla. / Miramar High

DB Tucker Large, South Dakota State 5-10 180 So. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High

DB Cole Wisniewski, North Dakota State 6-4 217 Sr. Sparta, Wis. / Sparta High

PK Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa 5-11 199 Sr. Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls High

P Grant Burkett, Missouri State 6-1 180 Jr. Joplin, Mo. / Webb City High

LS Hunter Brozio, North Dakota State 6-1 233 Sr. Lakeland, Fla. / Lake Gibson High

RS Luke Skokna, North Dakota 5-9 180 Sr. Hinsdale, Ill. / Hinsdale Central High

AP Amar Johnson, South Dakota State 5-10 200 Jr. O’Fallon, Mo. / Chaminade College Prep

SECOND TEAM

QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State 6-1 213 Sr. Solon, Iowa / Solon High

RB Tyshon King, Youngstown State 5-11 210 Sr. Kankakee, Ill. / Bishop McNamara High [Northern Michigan]

RB Jacardia Wright, Missouri State 6-0 220 Jr. Decatur, Ill. / St. Teresa High [Kansas State]

FB Mike Morgan, South Dakota State 6-3 240 Sr. New Lenox, Ill. / Lincoln-Way Central High

FB Travis Theis, South Dakota 5-11 210 Jr. Pratt, Kan. / Pratt High

TE Zach Heins, South Dakota State 6-7 260 Sr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington High

WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota 6-1 185 Sr. New Rockford, N.D. / New Rockford-Sheyenne High

WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State 6-1 212 Sr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Dillard High [Kentucky]

WR Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State 6-3 200 So. Arlington Heights, Ill. / Rolling Meadows High

OL Joey Lombard, South Dakota 6-5 315 Jr. Anoka, Minn. / Anoka High

OL Gus Miller, South Dakota State 6-3 295 Jr. Brookings, S.D. / Brookings High

OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota 6-4 300 5th St. Paul, Minn. / Como Park High

OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State 6-4 298 Jr. Trotwood, Ohio / Trotwood-Madison High

OL Hunter Zambrano, Illinois State 6-5 300 Jr. Weston, Fla. / University High

DL Josh Dinga, Illinois State 6-6 265 R-Sr. Sun Prairie, Wis. / Sun Prairie High

DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State 6-3 287 Sr. Lakeville, Minn. / Lakeville North High

DL Ryan Van Marel, South Dakota State 6-4 295 Sr. Sheldon, Iowa / Sheldon High

DL Dylan Wudke, Youngstown State 6-4 265 Sr. Miamisburg, Ohio / Miamisburg High

LB Branson Combs, Southern Illinois 6-3 222 Jr. Evansville, Ind. / Reitz Memorial High

LB Garret Ollendieck, Indiana State 6-2 230 Jr. Cresco, Iowa / Crestwood [Iowa Central Community College]

LB Wyatt Pedigo, North Dakota 6-0 230 Jr. Hoisington, Kan. / Hoisington High

LB Isaiah Stalbird, South Dakota State 6-1 215 Sr. Kearney, Neb. / Nebraska

DB Maddix Blackwell, Indiana State 5-10 190 R-So. Bloomington, Ind. / Bloomington South High

DB Dyshawn Gales, South Dakota State 5-11 190 Sr. North Chicago, Ill. / North Chicago Community High

DB Troy Jakubec, Youngstown State 6-1 186 Jr. Warren, Ohio / Warren Harding High

DB Todric McGee, Missouri State 6-1 198 So. Wichita, Kan. / Wichita Northwest High

DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota 6-0 180 5th La Crosse, Wis. / Logan High

PK Will Leyland, South Dakota 5-11 205 So. Souderton, Pa. / Souderton High

P Hunter Dustman, South Dakota State 6-4 225 Sr. East Bethel, Minn. / St. Francis High

LS Kaydon Olivia, South Dakota State 5-11 215 So. Schertz, Texas / Texas State

RS Tucker Large, South Dakota State 5-10 180 So. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High

AP Carter Bell, South Dakota 5-11 180 Jr. Bettendorf, Iowa / Bettendorf High

Honorable Mention

Illinois State: QB Zack AnnexstadLB Tye Niekamp; DB Keondre Jackson. Indiana State: WR Harry Van Dyne; OL Jose Vazquez IV; DL Lucas Hunter.

Missouri State: LS Caden Bolz; DL Devin Goree; OL Hutson Lillibridge. Murray State: P Orion Phillips; OL Jacob Frye; TE Cole Rusk.

North Dakota: OL Easton Kilty; LB Ted Mullin; AP Luke Skokna.

North Dakota State: TE Joe Stoffel; PK Griffin Crosa; RS Jayden Price; AP Raja Nelson.

Northern Iowa: TE Layne Pryor; DL Cordarrius Bailey; P Noah Pettinger.

South Dakota: RB Travis Theis; TE J.J. Galbreath; WR Carter Bell; OL Isaac Erbes; DL Nick Gaes; LB Stephen Hillis; DB Dennis Shorter.

South Dakota State: WR Jaxon Janke; OL Evan Beerntsen; DB Dalys Beanum.

Southern Illinois: DL Kam Bowdry; DB Mark Davis; DB DJ Johnson; AP Vinson Davis III.

Western Illinois: QB Matt Morrissey; LB Juan Delacruz; RS Jay Parker.

Youngstown State: QB Mitch Davidson; FB Jake Benio; OL Ryan Johnson; LB Alex Howard; LS Sam Merryman.