SDSU, USD respond to Missouri Valley Football Conference decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After plenty of speculation, the Missouri Valley Football Conference finally made its regular season postponement to the spring official Friday night.

The Missouri Valley pushed its 8 game regular season to the spring with the FCS playoffs no longer an option in the fall, since more than half the division’s teams had already moved their seasons to the spring. But each team can still play up to three non-conference games this fall if they’re able to schedule them.

Both SDSU and USD said they haven’t made the decision to play in the fall yet and are discussing the plans with the players, the administration, and potential non-conference opponents. Both schools say having a spring season lessens the blow of yesterday’s news, but it was still a tough pill to swallow for the players.

“For what you were training for, and trying to at least trying to work towards for this fall, has now been pushed another six months down the road. I think a lot of them are just tired of the uncertainty of everything right now,” USD Athletic Director David Herbster said.

“From the true freshman that it really doesn’t hardly affect, to the seniors, whether it’s med school, or law school, or NFL or whatever, devastating and disappointing for them. But they’re all winners, and this will be learning point for them in life,” John Stiegelmeier, SDSU Head Foodball Coach said.

SDSU informed its players about the potential of the season’s postponement on Thursday, while USD told their players last night ahead of the official announcement.

