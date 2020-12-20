SDSU upsets #20 Missouri State, third win over ranked opponent this season

Click the video player above to see highlights of SDSU’s win over #20 Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – South Dakota State women’s basketball won its third game against a ranked opponent this season with a 60-52 road victory over No. 20 Missouri State Saturday afternoon.

The Jacks, now 5-2 on the season, shot 40.8 percent from the field and outscored Missouri State in the paint, 30-24.

“The start was so important just to get settled,” said head coach Aaron Johnston . “I think they maybe came out and were very good defensively, but I think we kind of played through some of that and made a few shots, got some transition and just kind of got into the game. Our first quarter, offensively, we were really good and we were good enough in the second quarter too. In the second quarter, we actually missed some really good looks –– Tylee, I thought had threes that were just in and just kind of rattled out. So we played well in both of those quarters. As every team does on the road, the home team makes a run and they made theirs with us. Then it was kind of gut check time. It got scrappy, physical, it was hard. I thought our team hung in there and just kind of found a way to get things done at the end, so really good for them. I’m really happy with what they did.”

Myah Selland led all scorers with 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished a season-high six assists. Paiton Burckhard scored 13 points and recorded five rebounds. Regan Nesheim added a career-best six rebounds and five points. Tylee Irwin added seven points, while Tori Nelson tallied six points and four rebounds. Irwin and Nelson both recorded a block in the contest.

After a 7-2 start by Missouri State, the Jacks responded with a 9-0 run to take an 11-7 lead midway through the first. Despite the Lady Bears breaking the run with a layup at the 4:27 mark, SDSU continued to push its lead, scoring five unanswered points to take a 16-9 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter. A late Missouri State 3-pointer made it a 16-12 game in favor of the Jacks at the end of the first.

The Jacks continued to find success inside during the second quarter. A run of six unanswered points, all coming in the paint, put the Jacks in front 22-14 at the 6:45 mark. Lindsey Theuninck’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the half capped off a 7-0 run and pushed the Jacks lead to double digits for the first time (31-20). A Missouri State jumper beat the buzzer, but the Jacks held a 31-22 lead at the half.

State held a double digit lead to open the second half until consecutive MSU layups cut the Jackrabbit advantage to nine with 4:23 to play in the third. Missouri State continued to chip away at the SDSU lead, outscoring the Jacks 11-6 in the final five minutes of the quarter. The Jackrabbits led 46-40 heading into the final frame.

Nine unanswered Jackrabbit points gave SDSU a comfortable 55-42 lead with 6:29 to play. Missouri State wasn’t done yet, however, reducing its deficit back to six with a 3-pointer and a pair of jumpers. Despite not making a field goal since the 9-0 run, five made free throws by the Jacks was enough to close out the 60-52 victory. The Jackrabbit defense held Missouri State to just three points in the final three minutes.

Game Notes

South Dakota State tied the all-time series with Missouri State, 1-1

This marks the Jackrabbits third win over a ranked opponent this season and 14th in the Division I era

Selland’s double-double is her third of the season and fifth of her career.

Six assists and four steals are season-highs for Selland

Regan Nesheim reached career-highs with 25 minutes, six rebounds and five points

reached career-highs with 25 minutes, six rebounds and five points Mesa Byom scored a career-best four points

Up Next

South Dakota State concludes its two-game road trip Monday against Montana State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.

