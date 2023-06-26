EL PASO, Texas (SDSU) — South Dakota State will participate in the 62nd annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational from Dec. 20-21, as the Sun Bowl Association and WestStar announced the tournament field this past week.

The Jackrabbits will compete in the event held in the Don Haskins Center. SDSU opens the Invite by taking on Wyoming at 5 p.m. MST (6 p.m. CST), while host UTEP faces Norfolk State immediately following the contest. The losers of both games play at 5 p.m. the next day followed by the winners of the opening-round matchups.

The 2023 WestStar Don Haskins Invitational will be the 62nd edition of the tournament held in El Paso. Last year, NCAA Tournament participant Kent State – which SDSU faced and lost to in early December – won the title over UTEP.

South Dakota State has previously had two non-conference games released for the upcoming season as part of the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge. The Jackrabbits are currently slated to face Weber State in Ogden, Utah, on Jan. 3. SDSU is scheduled to host Montana State on Jan. 6 in Brookings.

For more information on the 2023 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, visit www.sunbowl.org.