BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jackrabbit women are continuing their post season.

Thursday night, they got their first post-season win against Ohio in the WNIT. It was the first time they’ve ever played the Bobcats; the final score was 87 to 57.

SDSU will play again on Sunday. They’ll tip off against the Gophers from the University of Minnesota at 2 p.m. CT at Frost Arena.

SDSU team huddle before first WNIT game. (Anna Peters)

SDSU beat Ohio in WNIT. (Anna Peters)

SDSU on defense against Ohio. (Anna Peters)

SDSU play in WNIT at Frost Arena. (Anna Peters)

Jackrabbits win first WNIT game. (Anna Peters)

The Jackrabbits have not lost a home game since December 11, 2021.