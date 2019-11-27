SDSU taking advantage of postseason bye

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team earned the 7-seed in the FCS playoffs, and more importantly, a bye into the second round of the postseason.

After losing to rival USD, SDSU headed into Sunday’s selection show expecting to miss out on a top-8 seed. But, instead of playing a first round game, the Jackrabbits received a welcomed surprise.

“I didn’t. I knew it was possible after there were some other key losses in the top 8 seeds, but that’s just a testament to our program, and the committee realizing what we’ve gone through with injuries and everything like that,” Senior Mikey Daniel said.

That first round bye will help the Jacks recover physically, with the hope that some key players, including running backs C.J. Wilson and Pierre Strong Junior, might be able to suit up in their playoff opener.

“I love that for the injured guys. I love it for the guys that have been playing and taking all those hits on their bodies. I think for all of us, coaches included,” Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

It’ll also give the team a needed mental break with players getting the Thanksgiving holiday off.

“The mental part is maybe even bigger than the physical. You know we’ve been football, football, football since the beginning of August. So having that time to unwind, and just kind of hangout and let loose for a few days, that’s big,” Daniel said.

Instead of game-planning for an immediate opponent this week, the Jacks will have the luxury of getting to focus on themselves.

“We’re going to look at the USD film and see a lot of positives. We’re going to build on those, and correct the negatives. That’s what this week will be about. There will be no scheming this week. It’ll all be working on things we can correct and improve on,” Stiegelmeier said.

With their ultimate goal still in front of them, SDSU enters the postseason with plenty of confidence.

“There hasn’t been a team that I’d say has beat us this year. All the four games we lost, we lost them. You know, we gave it away. So if we play turnover free football, and just play the way we need to play, there’s not a team out here that can beat us,” Daniel.

SDSU will host the winner of Saturday’s game between Northern Iowa and San Diego on December 7th. Kickoff is set for 1:00 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.